Solar program for DOE continues to be held up

It's been in the works since 2015, and finalization of a solar pilot program that would save the Guam Department of Education an estimated $300,000 a year continues to be delayed as it waits for final approval from the Attorney General's Office.

Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said, "It's taking a little longer than we expected. It has been going on for a really long time and we're really anxious to get the agreement in place so that we can realize those savings."

The solar pilot program that would benefit four leased public schools - Adacao Elementary, Liguan Elementary, Okkodo High School, and Astumbo Middle School - has been in the works since 2015. Once implemented, it is expected to save the department $332,000 a year, or $10 million over the next 25 years. But although the agreement was approved by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities in March of 2016, it is still awaiting final approval by the Attorney General's Office.

Deputy superintendent Taling Taitano said, "We've gone through a number of iterations making adjustments on the way based on information that the Guam Power Authority has provided as well as the AG 31 so we hope that we're coming close to an agreement that will be satisfactory to all parties. Whatever we agree to, is going to be better than if we stayed as a GPA customer, so we're looking at all the different inputs into the agreement, things like the rate, the built in increases, so all of those pieces work together and again, I think the AG and GPA, the input that we've gotten from them is trying to ensure that we have the best deal possible for GDOE."

Taitano said she hopes to receive feedback from the AG's Office soon. "Once we do that we'll work with Guam Education Financing Foundation (GEFF) whose been very receptive to the changes," she said.

However the longer the process drags on, the longer DOE will have to pay full price - nearly $1 million a month - for power costs.