More clemency for jailed Guamanians possible

Is America truly the Land of the Free? Our prison populations say otherwise. The Obama Administration's clemency program has affected at least four Guamanians doing time in federal prisons across the nation.

In the final days of Barack Obama's presidency, three Guamanians have been granted executive orders of clemency - meaning they'll be released from federal detention much earlier than planned. "If these people were convicted today, these are the sentences they would've received. So it's just brining these people who were sentenced years ago under a very harsh and punitive system in line with what is happening now," explained District of Guam federal public defender John Gorman.

He reports of the eight petitions for clemency his office submitted, the Obama Administration granted half. (That's an impressive feat considering the nationwide average is one in eight.) The clemency program is all part of an effort to address an outdated prison system that's resulted in overpopulated prisons across the United States.

"We're the largest jailers in the world," Gorman continued. "When you look at the number of prisoners America has or even by per capita, we're the world's largest jailer which is an alarming statistic for America the land of the free."

Each of the Guamanians granted clemency were serving time for drug convictions. James Dino has already served 11 years of his 20-year sentence. He'll be released sometime this year. Gorman notes Dino is 65 years old and suffers a number of health issues. His clemency was granted in August of last year. In the last week, Frank Okiyama, James Cabaccang, and Lourdes Castro Duenas were also granted clemency. Their new release date is scheduled for sometime in the year 2019.

"These are all people who are older, some are elderly and who have served significant amounts of time already. It's not like anyone's getting a free pass here," he clarified.

With hours left of the Obama Administration, Gorman's crossing his fingers the president will entertain a few more Guam applications, adding, "We're hoping for maybe a few more."