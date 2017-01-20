Raising public awareness about human trafficking

It's considered a crime against humanity - and today island leaders and stakeholders joined US Attorney Alicia Limtiaco and the Guam Human Trafficking Task Force in proclaiming January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Limtiaco says everyone plays a role in raising public awareness.

"Community engagement with our schools, our health professionals, our faith-based community, our mayors, our law enforcement, regulatory agencies, our branches of government, private sector, consulates and military counterparts and others is critical or meaningful prevention and enforcement efforts in our island and in our outreaches with our neighboring islands and countries in the Pacific Region," said Limtiaco.

She adds anyone can be a victim of human trafficking which is a crime that involves the exploitation of a person for the purpose of compelled labor or a commercial sex act. Although slavery is commonly thought to be a thing of the past, it's estimated that between 14,000 to 17,000 people are trafficked to the United States annually.