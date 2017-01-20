Raising public awareness about human trafficking - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Raising public awareness about human trafficking

It's considered a crime against humanity - and today island leaders and stakeholders joined US Attorney Alicia Limtiaco and the Guam Human Trafficking Task Force in proclaiming January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Limtiaco says everyone plays a role in raising public awareness.

"Community engagement with our schools, our health professionals, our faith-based community, our mayors, our law enforcement, regulatory agencies, our branches of government, private sector, consulates and military counterparts and others is critical or meaningful prevention and enforcement efforts in our island and in our outreaches with our neighboring islands and countries in the Pacific Region," said Limtiaco.

She adds anyone can be a victim of human trafficking which is a crime that involves the exploitation of a person for the purpose of compelled labor or a commercial sex act. Although slavery is commonly thought to be a thing of the past, it's estimated that between 14,000 to 17,000 people are trafficked to the United States annually.

    Former senator, restauranteur Sonny Lujan Orsini dies after battling cancer

    KUAM News confirmed that former Guam Senator Angel B. "Sonny" Lujan Orsini has passed away.  We have learned he had been suffering from mouth and throat cancer.

    GCA hopes for class certification in case against the feds

    The Guam Contractors Association hopes for class certification in its case against the feds is on hold until... In a ruling from District Court of Guam, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood says the class won't be certified until other motions in the case are resolved... such as the motion to dismiss. The GCA along with more than one dozen local companies filed the federal lawsuit arguing a change in policy or interpretation has caused an increase in H2B denials, and that it was imp...More >>
    Still no trial date set for either of the defendants accused of murdering Gilbert Alvarez, Jr.

    Still no trial date set for either of the defendants accused of murdering Gilbert Alvarez, Jr.

