Defendant charged in medical scam case pleads not guilty

KUAM News confirmed that former Guam Senator Angel B. "Sonny" Lujan Orsini has passed away. We have learned he had been suffering from mouth and throat cancer.

GCA hopes for class certification in case against the feds

The Guam Contractors Association hopes for class certification in its case against the feds is on hold until... In a ruling from District Court of Guam, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood says the class won't be certified until other motions in the case are resolved... such as the motion to dismiss. The GCA along with more than one dozen local companies filed the federal lawsuit arguing a change in policy or interpretation has caused an increase in H2B denials, and that it was imp... More >>