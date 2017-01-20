Torre's mental state will be profiled next week - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Torre's mental state will be profiled next week

Accused murderer Mark Torre, Jr. will be examined by the government's expert witness next week, as the prosecution aims to determine whether or not he really suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout.

They're the only two witnesses to the crime - victim Elbert Piolo who was shot and killed, and accused murderer and former police officer Mark Torre, Jr. But it seems the only person who can say exactly what happened that tragic night may not recollect what happened as defense attorney Jay Arriola argues Torre suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout and post traumatic stress disorder. While the defense has already examined Torre's mental state, the prosecution is scheduled to make its own determination next Thursday.

Arriola said, "Your Honor, we're going to ask that he be limited to the same number of hours our expert had to interview our client, with Phil Tydingco adding, "I object, Your Honor. We're not experts in this." Judge Michael Bordallo responded by saying, "We'll give him from 9am-12pm and from 1:30pm-5pm."

Arriola said, "As for the conduct of the examination, we'd like to state for the record that we object to any type of neuro-psychological examinations or testing including the MMPI - the Minnesota Multiphasic Inventory - or any trauma related examination by this particular expert. First and foremost, Your Honor, we indicate we still have not received his CV or his expert qualifications to render examinations."

"You're concerned about restricting the doctor in his questioning and the court is saying we're not going to restrict him because the rules say he's not restricted, what is restricted is the use of the answers as evidence in court."

Although Torre's attorney was not permitted to attend the upcoming examination, he will be provided a recorded version. Jury selection will continue next week while trial is scheduled to begin in late January.

