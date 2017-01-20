Parent says DOE treated his son like "some kind of animal"

The Department of Education and the Guam Police Department are conducting separate investigations after allegations of child abuse are reported at a local elementary school. KUAM News spoke with the father of a 5-year-old who alleges his child was treated like an animal.

Gary Guile was shocked when he went to pick up his 5-year-old autistic son from school on Wednesday, saying, "This is the first time that I saw him tied to a chair." Just as shocking, Guile says the teacher told him his son did it to himself.

"So my son sat down in the chair on his own free will and strapped himself down in the chair and then sat down there long enough to urinate on himself," he said.

Guile says his son's teacher said he was out of control. That he was running around the classroom, throwing things and tearing posters off the wall. But Guile claims the classroom wasn't trashed and looked the same as usual when he walked in. The only thing unusual was his son sitting near the middle of the classroom strapped down in a wooden chair with armrests.

"They said we just got this chair in. for what ? For the specific purpose two strap in a child when a child doesn't want to listen? Or follow direction? They said no...no...we only do that to certain children. Who? Children like my son who have a speech problem? Who is somewhat autistic and can't speak for himself. It's very convenient for you to strap in my son and use him as a test to show the other kids this is what happens if you're a bad child we're going to strap you in the chair and make you sit here."

Upset Guile made an official complaint with main office. He says the vice principal took pictures of his son who he claims also had marks on his left forearm and shoulder. Guile says they appeared to be nail marks from whoever allegedly restrained his son. He says he then left because he thought the school would call and report it to police. That didn't happen and instead the following morning on Thursday, Guile called the police who responded to the Mangilao campus conducted interviews and filed the report. Since the incident, Guile says his son hasn't been back to school; instead he's looking into the possibility of enrolling him elsewhere.

"These are teachers these are trained professionals that is their job to take care of the safety of well being child to teacher them and further their education and then I come there and I see my son strapped to a chair as if he was some kind of animal," he said.

Acting DOE Superintendent Joe Sanchez says these allegations are very serious and he is conducting a thorough investigation. He adds he has spoken with the school management and the representatives from the Head Start Program and interviews are ongoing. He says the wooden chair was described to him as one that is used for children who may have a disability or difficulty sitting in a chair, but it is by no means to be used to discipline or restrain children.

He adds the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of their international investigation.

Additionally, the findings from GPD's investigation will also be taken into consideration.