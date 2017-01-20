Second bill seeks to roll raises back

With only three weeks into the new term, a second bill has now been introduced to repeal raises for both elected and appointed officials.

"For me," began Joey San Nicolas, "it's a sad day for the government." On Thursday, Bill 11 was introduced to repeal Public Law 32-208. That law essentially gave raises to the governor, lieutenant governor, senators, the attorney general and appointed officials. San Nicolas, the Guam Fire Department's fire chief, he holds one of many positions that will be impacted by this proposal.

"First of all, my first initial reaction is its very unfortunate that we have to continue to revisit this issue that's been through the full gamut of criticism and it's gone through the process many times over already," he said. "Yet we still find ourselves back here trying to justify the appropriate action that have been taken to correct many years of equity and external fairness and so forth to bring the true value of these positions in line with across our government through the three branches as well to our counterparts in both the federal, military and across the nation."

These raises were set through the Competitive Wage Act and according to Guam Police Department Chief of Police Joseph Cruz repealing this law would set the government backwards, not forward. "So to repeal that and go back again to wages that date back to 1991, in my honest that is not good government. That is not good policy."

Bill 11 was introduced by Senator Michael San Nicolas and co-sponsored by freshman senators Regine Biscoe Lee and Telena Cruz Nelson. Senator Nelson says repealing raises for elected and appointed officials was part of the foundation of what she promised along the campaign trail. She says the matter is not necessarily a question about fairness.

"For me, it's not about the disparity of pay with this issue, for me it's about not really hearing the people's voice when this bill was put into session," Nelson said. "And when we exclude the people's voice from when we pass bills into session then that's the problem."

Chief Cruz meanwhile says all elected and appointed officials including senators deserve their raise. "The bottom line is the Competitive Wage Act, there were public hearings, it was done the right way, it was vetted the right way, there was an entire process, it was all done the right way," he said.

Both chiefs add looking at the bigger picture, the investment in these salaries is an investment into the Government and people. For Acting Governor Ray Tenorio, he says, "common sense at some point has to prevail" noting it makes little sense for a Governor or a Chief of Police for example to get paid less money than the people they're responsible for.

"We have to start looking at the realistic perspective of what the real world dictates and if you expect quality, you should pay for it, if you want Vienna Sausage, you pay for that, that's what you'll get," he shared.