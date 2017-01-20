Third Guamanian granted clemency by president - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Third Guamanian granted clemency by president

Another Guamanian receives leniency from President Barack Obama. Lourdes Castro Duenas will be released from federal prison ten years earlier than expected after Obama signed off on another 330 commutations. KUAM files show Duenas and her husband Raymond were convicted after a raid of their home uncovered hundreds of stolen items, firearms, and drugs.

Lourdes was sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession with the intent to distribute. Her new release date is scheduled for January 2019 on the condition she enrolls in a drug abuse treatment program.

She's the third Guamanian to receive a commuted prison sentence in the last week. Drug convicts Frank Okiyama and James Toves Cabaccang will also be released early.

    KUAM News confirmed that former Guam Senator Angel B. "Sonny" Lujan Orsini has passed away.  We have learned he had been suffering from mouth and throat cancer.

