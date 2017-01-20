Jacqueline Terlaje elected as Guam Bar Association president - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jacqueline Terlaje elected as Guam Bar Association president

The Guam Bar has announces a new Board of Governors. The GBA will be led by President-elect Jacqueline Terlaje, Vice President Minakshi Hemlani, Secretary John Terlaje, and Treasurer Phillip Tydingco. Members at large are Joaquin Arriola, Jr. and Andrew Serge Quenga.

