Online bill payment launching soon at GMH

If you have a computer or smart phone, you'll soon be able to pay your hospital bill at the click of a button. The Guam Memorial Hospital's new online payment system - which would allow patients to view bills, set up recurring payments, and even receive notices and reminders - is now in the final stages. Chief Financial Officer Benita Manglona.

"The project has commenced and its ongoing right now, it's being built," she said. "We're hoping that it will be completed by the end of the month or early February, and this would really be good for our patients because it will give them the ability to pay anywhere."

In addition to convenience, the system is expected to generate revenue through ease of payment and by reducing expenditures for mailing bills and notices. It's expected to go live by this March.

