Jaycee White wants two trials

Defendant Jaycee White wants two trials - one to address the manslaughter of Brian Cruz and another to address charges of aggravated assault for the riot at Linda's Coffee Shop. Both incidents occurred on the same night back in October and both were caught on surveillance footage.

According to defense attorney Randy Cunliffe who filed a motion to sever charges, White will be claiming self-defense and defense of a third person for the manslaughter case. His behavior at Linda's Coffee Shop however, may affect jurors and their judgment of his actions in the Tumon incident.

A hearing is set for February 23 to address the matter.

