GMH looking at budget of $143M

The Guam Memorial Hospital is anticipating a budget of $143 million for Fiscal Year 2018. Chief financial officer Benita Manglona said the hospital still needs to meet with the board of trustees finance committee in order to make final determinations and seek approval.

While GMH requested a similar amount from the legislature last year, it received roughly $20 million under what it requested.

In anticipation of the possibility of a lower appropriation, Manglona has asked departments to identify needs in order of priority.