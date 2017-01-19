School ambassadors program helps to combat campus bullying

In an effort to counter student bullying, the Judiciary of Guam is hosting a Safe School Ambassadors Program training to teach student leaders the causes and effects of mistreatment and how they can encourage students to make better choices. Instructor Mario Casa said a three-year study has illustrated the program's effectiveness.

"In schools with safe school ambassadors during that three year period, suspensions dropped 33%, whereas in the schools that did not have safe school ambassadors, suspensions went up 10%, said Casa. "And all the other kinds of data that we look at in terms of increase in attendance, decrease in disciplinary actions taken by teachers and administrators were consistent."

Since starting in 2001, the program has spread to over 1,400 schools across the United States and Canada. Training for more than a dozen public and private schools is scheduled to end next week Thursday.