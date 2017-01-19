Dan Thompson runs to battle cancer - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dan Thompson runs to battle cancer

British Businessman, cancer fighter and runner Dan Thompson is our Dial Rent to Own Athlete of the Week. Dan was on island participating in Shamrocks 5k which had an option for a 10k. Dan did the 10k, Guam is his 94th country where he has done a 10k, looking to finish a 10k in 206 different countries by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Thompson has traveled to the Caribbean, all through South America, Latin America and a lot of countries in Africa and here in the Pacific for the first time. Dan has also run in South East Asia. His mother passed away from cancer, his father is undergoing treatment for cancer and he himself was diagnosed with cancer.

After Guam he will be heading to the Majuro, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Manila and then back to the UK. He has raised $16,000.00 for Cancer Research and says Guam is one of the nicest places he has ever visited because of the hospitality.

He will donate his check to Cancer Research.

