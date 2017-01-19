Cunliffe sounds off: Team Guam Soccer captain talks about strike

Matao Captain Jason Cunliffe is sounding off. After making international sports headlines for threatening a Team Matao strike in response to the Guam Football Association’s decision to pull the plug on team’s further participation in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifiers, Cunliffe expressed his disappointment with the GFA in an exclusive KUAM Sports interview.

The team had qualified to play in March after competing in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship in November in Hong Kong, but GFA President Richard Lai said it costs over $1 Million to send the Matao contingent to the high-caliber tournament. In a major paradigm shift, Lai and the GFA instead opted to invest more money into soccer youth development on the island and play for the long term goal, feeling like Matao’s FIFA ranking of 182nd in the world warranted a new approach to the association’s game plan.

The news came as a shock and surprise to Cunliffe – who says Lai had led the team to believe it was full steam ahead for Matao – telling the team to be ready for 2017.

“Richard looked us all in the eye and said we’re using this to prepare for March’s Asian Cup Qualifiers and we’re going to have a camp in January/February – so there was no indication whatsoever as recently as November – that there were any issues. So we were absolutely devastated when we heard the news," he said.

And just how did Cunliffe hear the news? Not from Lai or the GFA he says. In fact, Cunliffe says he heard the news on the news.

“We represent the island, you represent the island. You know, we’re the GFA National Team – and for you to not communicate to us a decision as grave as that – for me it’s hard to swallow," he said.

What does Cunliffe – a product of the GFA youth system think of the GFA refocusing its efforts to grow the sport on Guam? He says it comes down to the kids wanting to win.

“The way I did it was I touched the ball every day. If not at the field, then at my parents’ house, because I wanted to – I had the desire. But at the end of the day, if they don’t have the technical ability or the drive to put in the work like I did as a kid – it doesn’t matter what GFA does," he said.

Lai says the odds of Matao’s success in the tournament were not high enough to warrant an investment of over a million dollars – so instead the GFA chose to go back to the drawing board and reinvest in youth development. With the end goal being a Guam team more reflective of Guam – since most of the Matao players have what some call “questionable ties” to Guam. Some in the soccer community felt the GFA’s approach of trying to build a winner with mostly off-island pro players was keeping local homegrown talent from getting a shot at the next level.

“Of course you want more Jason Cunliffes. But at the end of the day, that’s not what we have right now, and we need to use every resource we have and that’s what we’re doing. Bringing guys in like A.J. Delagarza, Ryan Guy and Sean and Travis Nicklaw – you know, professional players – I can tell you right now – them coming in has helped our local national players more than anything," he said.

Helped or hurt? It depends on who you ask. Lai tells KUAM Sports travel costs account for one of the biggest chunks of the budget for Matao – having to fly players from all over the United States to FIFA match countries – and to make matters more expensive – some players will only suit up for Guam if they’re flown first class.

Which brings us to the money - if travel costs constitute the biggest piece of the Matao pie – second place goes to paying the players. Lai tells KUAM Sports each Matao player gets paid on average $1000 per game – just for showing up – with added bonuses for winning. Some players make more than others – and of course food and lodging is always covered by the GFA. This is definitely a different scene from what most local athletes are used to – having to wash cars and sell lunch plates to make the money to compete off island. That being said, Cunliffe says if the Matao were asked to take a pay cut or play for free – he thinks they would have agreed to both.

“I can tell you right now, the compensation we get is minimal – but absolutely – you could ask the guys – there were like ‘what could we do? Can we help to pay some of the cost?’ It’s like I said – when I was a kid, I paid my dues – I got no problem paying for my trip if that’s what it takes for us to compete," he said.

Although Cunliffe and Lai are communicating – if only through Whatsapp for now – there is definitely some friction between the two – especially since Lai says the GFA has supported Cunliffe since Day 1 – even paying him a monthly salary to train – according to Lai. Cunliffe, however, is saying that isn’t the case.

“I wouldn’t get a salary. We would get match money. Win bonuses if we did win. I did work at GFA for a few months during the World Cup qualifiers," he said.

And what about the threat of a Matao strike? How does a team strike if it’s essentially been benched by the bosses? Cunliffe agrees it would be hard to strike this year – but next year brings another round of qualifiers and he says the GFA shouldn’t count on the Matao to play.

The Matao captain also expressed his disbelief with the GFA saying there isn’t enough money to send Matao. He says if money is the matter – why wasn’t it brought up earlier?

“I haven’t seen anyone attempting to raise funds or going out into the community or letting it be known that we’re having some financial issues and in order to continue in the competition we would need some assistance – so it’s a good question. I’m not sure," he said.

But Lai told KUAM Sports in an earlier interview the GFA already went to GVB with its hat in its hand – and it wouldn’t make money or sense to do it again. Cunliffe says GFA does have the funds – given FIFA recently announced it is awarding $5 million over the next few years to each member association. Cunliffe also points to the Masakada – Guam’s National Women’s Team – which is heading off to represent Guam in April. The Masakada are currently ranked 77th in the world – considerably higher than Matao – although women’s rankings are configured differently. While many of the Matao were handpicked by former coach Gary White – the Masakada are comprised mostly of women who came up in the GFA’s youth system.

“The women are going to compete. They recently announced they’re going to compete in April. I wish them all the best. I asked – just curious – how is it we’re able to afford that? He said the women’s trip is $30,000 ours costs $200,000 – where’s the $170,000 difference? He said a couple guys fly business class – I said oh really – that’s quite the discrepancy – I think that’s interesting," he said.

While Matao has missed the deadline to compete in March – next year’s tournament rounds are up in the air. We can sit back and root for the Masakada in April.

For now Cunliffe, a captain currently without a ship, plans to entertain offers from a few Indonesian football clubs - and if the GFA’s efforts to sow the seeds of soccer til they grow more of a truly local national team will work – we’ll have to wait and see.