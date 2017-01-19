Funding dedicated to control wild pig population

Wild pigs pose a threat to natural resources, crops, human health and safety. In an effort to mitigate these impacts, the Northern and Southern Guam Soil and Water Conservation Districts have entered into a cooperative service agreement, and donated $20,000, to the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services.

The money will go toward the creation of a pilot manage and control program to help local agricultural producers manage feral pig impacts.

Farmers interested in being screened for the pilot program can call 735-2014 for more information.