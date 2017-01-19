Wrongful termination case still sits with CSC - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Wrongful termination case still sits with CSC

The Civil Service Commission has yet to rule on a whistleblower complaint made by former Guam Department of Education employee management relations officer Robert Koss. On Tuesday, the CSC denied DOE's motion to dismiss the case, as well as Koss' motion to void for procedural defect.

Koss claims he was wrongfully terminated in July of last year after submitting a complaint of bullying, harassment, and a hostile work environment.

However, DOE claims Koss' resignation letter was simply accepted. The decision states that because the case involves disputed facts, oral conversations, and questions of whether a resignation letter was successfully withdrawn, witness testimony is needed to make a final determination.

