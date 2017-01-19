Education Board hammering-out DOE's 2018 budget

The Guam Education Board continues to crunch the numbers to hash out the Government of Guam's largest agency budget for Fiscal Year 2018. Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said, "The budget is actually due at the end of the month, so this is an opportunity to really identify and prioritize what our spending plan is going to be for the fiscal year."

And finance committee chairman Mark Mendiola added, "We're just trying to ensure that what they're asking whether it be personnel or operations, we're looking at ways not necessarily to cut budget, but to figure out how we can live within the financial resources that the government is providing."

Mendiola said the preliminary figure for the FY18 budget is $326 million. While the Department of Education requested the same amount last year, it was appropriated $240 million.