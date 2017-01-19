GHURA announces winners for Section 8 housing voucher lottery - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GHURA announces winners for Section 8 housing voucher lottery

Posted: Updated:

Exactly one week after more than 6,700 people registered for GHURA's Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, the authority announced today the lucky 1,800 lottery numbers randomly selected. If your lottery number was selected, GHURA will be sending you by mail with instructions to start the application process.

The notices will be sent by January 23.

GHURA notes lottery numbers not drawn will be discarded. The next lottery drawing will be held in two years.

GHURA Executive Director Michael Duenas once the people selected complete the application process and submit supporting documents, he expects to issue out the Section 8 vouchers as early as March.

To view the lottery numbers, visit ghura.org/lottery.

