Youth baseball players get skills training from Yomiuri Giants

About 20 baseball players ranging from the ages 12 and up recently participated in a series of skills stations with instruction from Japan's Yomiuri Giants Players and coaches. Players took part in hitting, fielding, catch and throw drills along with other basic skills of the game.

Bill Bennett, Guam Baseball Academy Instructor, told KUAM Sports, "The Giants from Tokyo have a long history of coming to Guam and being involved in the community. And this is the second year here at the Academy Field to do their mini-camp and it's good for the school and they have welcomed them. The kids like to come out and see something different and have another opportunity and chance to learn something new about baseball."

The Giants are on island putting in some work in preparation to their upcoming season. The team traveled to Guam with a short squad and wrap up training this Saturday at the Guam Baseball Academy facility.

Bennett added, "The Giants have graciously donated some equipment and some funds to help us continue to make this facility better and more attractive and safer. This is for the public to come out and watch the youth leagues that will be coming up for the remainder of this year through the Pony Baseball and Softball Leagues."