Jurors being selected for Mark Torre, Jr. trial

Jury selection will continue this week in the case against former Guam Police Department officer and accused murderer Mark Torre, Jr. Last Wednesday, close to 300 potential jurors reported to court where they filled out questionnaires.

Parties were given the questionnaires to review before in-person jury selection is conducted on Monday.

Also this week, Torre will be examined by the government's expert witness, Honolulu-based clinical psychologist Dr. Dennis Donovan. Dr. Donovan will examine Torre relative to the defense's defense of post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as an alcohol-induced blackout.

Questions involving Torre's guilt are off-limits. Back in July 2015, Torre allegedly shot fellow police officer Elbert Piolo in the chest.

Trial is anticipated to start at the end of the month.