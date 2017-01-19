Senator Nelson plans public hearing on water rates - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senator Nelson plans public hearing on water rates

Posted: Updated:

Senator Telena Nelson will hold the 34th  Guam Legislature's first public hearing next week. Nelson is the chair for the Legislative Committee on Housing, Utilities, Public Safety and Homeland Security.

On January 26, she'll hold an informational briefing with the Guam Waterworks Authority over the increase of water and wastewater rates.

The informational briefing is set for 5:30pm in the Public Hearing Room at the Guam Legislature.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Bereavement legislation passed by senators

    Bereavement legislation passed by senators

    The bills Authored by Senator Regine Biscoe Lee are paired together and extend unpaid, job-protected leave to grieving employees.

    More >>

    The bills Authored by Senator Regine Biscoe Lee are paired together and extend unpaid, job-protected leave to grieving employees.

    More >>

  • Controversial Section 30 Resolution Voted Down

    Controversial Section 30 Resolution Voted Down

    Controversial Section 30 Resolution Voted Down

    A resolution highly debated on session floor on Tuesday failed to get enough votes to be adopted by the Legislative body during today. Senator Michael San Nicolas is the author of resolution 76. The resolution would ask Congress to pay Section 30 monies in increments as opposed to one lump sum payment at the beginning of each year.     Governor Eddie Calvo made a call out to the senator late Tuesday to vote against the measure: “It certainly is not action that ta...

    More >>

    A resolution highly debated on session floor on Tuesday failed to get enough votes to be adopted by the Legislative body during today. Senator Michael San Nicolas is the author of resolution 76. The resolution would ask Congress to pay Section 30 monies in increments as opposed to one lump sum payment at the beginning of each year.     Governor Eddie Calvo made a call out to the senator late Tuesday to vote against the measure: “It certainly is not action that ta...

    More >>

  • 2016 drug bust detailed in federal court

    2016 drug bust detailed in federal court

    Recently unsealed in the District Court of Guam, details of a drug bust made at the Airport over a year ago.

    More >>

    Recently unsealed in the District Court of Guam, details of a drug bust made at the Airport over a year ago.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly