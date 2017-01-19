Senator Nelson plans public hearing on water rates

Senator Telena Nelson will hold the 34th Guam Legislature's first public hearing next week. Nelson is the chair for the Legislative Committee on Housing, Utilities, Public Safety and Homeland Security.

On January 26, she'll hold an informational briefing with the Guam Waterworks Authority over the increase of water and wastewater rates.

The informational briefing is set for 5:30pm in the Public Hearing Room at the Guam Legislature.