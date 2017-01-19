Surveillance system being installed for Hemlani's Harmon Apartme - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Surveillance system being installed for Hemlani's Harmon Apartments

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Police Department remains committed to creating a safer living space for the tenants of Hemlani's Harmon Apartments. Last year, the complex was the scene of a police beating and earlier this month, it was the scene of a fatal stabbing incident.

According to Chief of Police Joseph Cruz, the force continues to work with residents as well as landlord Vinod Hemlani, who will be installing a surveillance system. "Mr. Hemlani has indicated that that camera system is forthcoming very shortly; when that happens that's going to connect into the systems that we have at the Guam Police Department."

The chief also added, "We can't give up on the residents of Hemlani. They're members of our community and we just need to continue to make that place a safer place."

Last year, GPD launched an Apartment Complex Watch Program, similar to that of a neighborhood watch program. The mentorship organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam is also engaging the youth who live in the complex.

