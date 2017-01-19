Maraman shares her plans as Guam first female chief justice

She hails from New Mexico, but calls herself an adopted daughter of Guam. With four decades of service to the island's legal community, Katherine Maraman is now the first ever female supreme court chief justice in Guam and Micronesia. Here's a look at her priorities as the leader of Guam's judicial branch of government.

Firm and fair. That's what you can expect from Chief Justice Maraman. "It all begins with a desire to serve, and the belief that you can serve your families, your people, your island, to make them better," she said. "Leadership is about listening and observing and being able to encourage dialogue in an open and transparent environment. It's about identifying problems and initiating change that can make real improvements, it's about having a vision and achieving it by working closely with others. That's what encouraged me to seek the position of chief justice."

Under her watch, the judiciary will continue progress with the island's therapeutic courts. You can also expect her to roll out new initiatives, like the Court Appointed Special Advocate program, which will focus on children. "CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in court and other settings," she added. "One of the primary responsibilities of a casa volunteer is to be the glue, seeking cooperative solutions among individuals and organizations involved in the children's lives."

The chief justice will also be pushing for the addition of another trial judge, noting, "With another judge we will be able to address some of the cases which are progressing slowly because of the criminal caseload and jury trials."

Facilities will also be undergoing massive renovations, as she said, "In the end we will have a beautiful historic appellate courthouse that will meet the needs of the public we serve. This building will be modernized so that the trial courts will be better equipped to serve the people."

The goal is to ensure a safe community for all. "When we get cases to trial quickly, we meet the public's expectations of adjudicating the innocence or guilt of the person accused; and second, treating those found guilty appropriately whether by removing them from society by incarcerating them and preventing further harm or monitoring their movements," she explained.

Chief Justice Maraman once served as an assistant legal counsel for the 14th through 16th Guam Legislatures and as minority counsel. She then served as legal counsel for Governor Joseph Ada before becoming a judge, then associate justice, and today, chief justice.