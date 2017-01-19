Law enforcers trained on transgender sensitivity

It was back in 2014 the US Attorney's Office held a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. Participating stakeholders were able to voice concerns they felt weren't getting addressed - one of which were the needs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and intersex community. Fast forward to today, and there's the LGBTQI community coalition to do just that.

They've since held roundtable discussions and earlier this week, facilitated trainings for the Guam Police Department to get a better understanding of this growing segment of society.

GPD Major Manny Chong and Captain Joe Carbullido admit - they have a lot to learn about the alternative lifestyle community on Guam. "That just goes to show we haven't evolved with the changing times regarding this section of society," Chong admitted.

The longtime policemen are just one of many who participated in a two-day transgender training for law enforcement held at the US Attorney's Office. They'll be responsible for creating policy that will govern all GPD officers. Carbullido said, "I think we need to get this information out to our frontline, our patrol officers who respond on a day to day basis. This information is new to a lot. It's new to me. I'm pretty sure this is vital information for first responders."

And it's training that's been facilitated all across the country, as US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Alicia Limtiaco said, "This particular training we want to emphasize is not something that was created over night. It's actually a vetted training tool that was put together by advocacy groups across the country of LGBTQI community members and law enforcement across the country. It's been vetted and it's been put together with the input of different partners."

Helping to facilitate the sensitivity training is ISA Guam's Renae Punzalan, who briefed officers on offensive language. "Offensive terminology would be 'shemale', 'tranny', 'transvestite', 'he/she' - those are kinds of offensive terminology that are often used by society and GPD is taking action to better their terminology when they interact with transgender individuals," Punzalan explained.

Also helping to educate Guam's men and women in uniform is Gala, Inc., which has spearheaded efforts to collect data on the local LGBTQI community. Member Evan San Nicolas said, "We are going to be targeting the youth members who self-identify as LGBT and in the consideration with the coalition members here at the US Attorney's Office is also considering to add questions in regards towards sexual assault and interaction LGBT persons and law enforcement."

Ultimately, it's a win-win for all, as Chong stated, "Everyone is a human being. They need to be treated with respect and dignity." Punzalan added, "Being transgender myself and seeing GPD and the transgender community come together here in Guam is an amazing feat. I did some training in Los Angeles and that was about seven or eight years ago. And to see the Guam Police Department progress, it's really amazing. It's history in the making."

For more information on GALA's data relative to the local LGBTQI community, you can visit guamgala.org or call 969-5483. There's also a 24-hour helpline in partnership with the LGBTQI Community Coalition. You can reach them at 487-2167.