$2M in tax returns being mailed

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
KUAM News confirmed that former Guam Senator Angel B. "Sonny" Lujan Orsini has passed away. We have learned he had been suffering from mouth and throat cancer.More >>
KUAM News confirmed that former Guam Senator Angel B. "Sonny" Lujan Orsini has passed away. We have learned he had been suffering from mouth and throat cancer.More >>
Still no trial date set for either of the defendants accused of murdering Gilbert Alvarez, Jr.More >>
Still no trial date set for either of the defendants accused of murdering Gilbert Alvarez, Jr.More >>
Shriners chief of staff and pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Craig Ono said the visits happen twice a year.More >>
Shriners chief of staff and pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Craig Ono said the visits happen twice a year.More >>
Citadel Pacific 2017 kicks off next week. The annual military exercise is designed to enhance training and readiness of US Navy security forces.More >>
Citadel Pacific 2017 kicks off next week. The annual military exercise is designed to enhance training and readiness of US Navy security forces.More >>
She's the first female Guam Guard soldier to graduate from the US Army War College and is also the first to lead a battalion-level unit.More >>
She's the first female Guam Guard soldier to graduate from the US Army War College and is also the first to lead a battalion-level unit.More >>