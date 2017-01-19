New bill repeals raises - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New bill repeals raises

Posted:

Nearly two weeks after legislation was introduced to repeal raises for the Governor, Lt. Governor and Senators, another measure is now before the 34th Guam Legislature but this time to repeal raises enacted through Public Law 32-208. Bill 11 known as the “Elected and Appointed Officials’ Salary Restoration Act” was introduced on Thursday by Senator Michael San Nicolas and freshman Senators Regine Biscoe Lee and Telena Cruz Nelson.

The Bill would restore the salaries of elected and appointed officials affected by PL32-208 to the amounts established prior the law’s enactment. PL32-208 was signed into law in late 2014 and saw the salary increases of the Governor, Lt. Governor, Senators, Attorney General of Guam and Cabinet members. The raises for Mayors and Vice Mayors were not part of PL32-208.

Bill 11 is the second measure introduced during this new term to repeal raises. Senator Frank Aguon, Jr.’s Bill 4 proposes to repeal raises for the Governor, Lt. Governor and Senators. Bill 4 was introduced on January 9th however as of last week no public hearing had been set yet nor has it been referred to any committee. 

Senator San Nicolas is the chair for the Committee on Rules which oversees where bills are referred.

