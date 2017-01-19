Guam Contractors Association discusses foreign labor issues - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Contractors Association discusses foreign labor issues

Posted: Updated:

Just days after a district court hearing over H-2b visa denials, the attorney representing the Guam Contractors Association addressed its membership today at the Hilton. Attorney Jeff Joseph says the preliminary injunction hearing was only the first step in this entire case. He adds starting next month, he expects to see some critical mass in terms of a real need for workers on military related projects.

"The military has other things going on, so once the buildup starts we'll see a lot of shifting of workers from commercial and residential building to the military and we'll see an inflation of costs on the island because employers are going to be competing with each other for these workers and having to pay higher wages and those costs are going to be passed on to the consumer, so I do think within the next few months we'll see some major changes and impacts to the economy of the island and everyday people of the island," he said.

Joseph notes the plaintiffs and the Federal Government are working on a possible settlement agreement that will be presented to the court in two weeks.

