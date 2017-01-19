Guam Contractors Association discusses foreign labor issues

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A duo caught selling a missing dog on Facebook are arrested on theft charges. Court documents state the dog's owner found her beloved German Shepherd posted for sale for $500 on the popular social media site. The dog's owner called police and arranged to meet with the seller.
He had police in a hot pursuit not once, but twice. 29-year-old Deiko Roke was allegedly driving drunk when speeding past the Hagatna Precinct on Thursday night.
Martial law will continue in the southern Philippines until at least the end of the year. The Philippine congress over the weekend approved the extension at the request of President Rodrigo Duterte who cited the need for the military's extra-judicial powers to fight continued Islamic terrorism.
A regional maritime archaeology symposium was held at the Guam Museum over the weekend. It brought together experts to discuss the management, interpretation and recovery of underwater World War II sites in Palau, Saipan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Chuuk and Guam.
