Two men to get clemency by Obama are from Guam

It's one of his last acts before leaving office. President Barack Obama signed executive orders of clemency for 273 prisoners, two of whom are from Guam. Frank V. Okiyama and James Toves Cabaccang are both federal inmates serving time for drug-related offenses.

Both will receive commuted prison sentences on the condition that they enroll in the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

President Obama signed the executive order on January 17.