Two men to get clemency by Obama are from Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two men to get clemency by Obama are from Guam

Posted: Updated:

It's one of his last acts before leaving office. President Barack Obama signed executive orders of clemency for 273 prisoners, two of whom are from Guam. Frank V. Okiyama and James Toves Cabaccang are both federal inmates serving time for drug-related offenses.

Both will receive commuted prison sentences on the condition that they enroll in the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

President Obama signed the executive order on January 17.

    While the Guam Department of Education has traditionally had two tracks for students - those who wish to pursue college and those who wish to enter the work force - a decision by the Guam Education Board Tuesday will help ensure all students are ready to pursue either track by graduation. The board updated Policy 351 in order to comply with Guam law, creating new high school graduation requirements that will go into effect immediately for all high school freshmen.
    A duo caught selling a missing dog on Facebook are arrested on theft charges. Court documents state the dog's owner found her beloved German Shepherd posted for sale for $500 on the popular social media site. The dog's owner called police and arranged to meet with the seller.

    A duo caught selling a missing dog on Facebook are arrested on theft charges. Court documents state the dog's owner found her beloved German Shepherd posted for sale for $500 on the popular social media site. The dog's owner called police and arranged to meet with the seller.

    He had police in a hot pursuit not once, but twice. 29-year-old Deiko Roke was allegedly driving drunk when speeding past the Hagatna Precinct on Thursday night.

    He had police in a hot pursuit not once, but twice. 29-year-old Deiko Roke was allegedly driving drunk when speeding past the Hagatna Precinct on Thursday night.

