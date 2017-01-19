Senator San Agustin meets with GEDA about school repairs

After leading a tour of Simon Sanchez High School on Wednesday morning, Committee on Public Education chair Senator Joe San Agustin said he met with the Guam Economic Development Authority today to ensure efforts the push forward with the renovation of Sanchez High are on track. He's also considering legislation that would improve what's proven to be an extremely lengthy government procurement process.

"One of the issues on the procurement is when folks make appeals or challenges of an award, there's no bonding, and I'm looking at introducing a bill to amend the law to add on a bonding requirement. In other words - for example, Simon Sanchez and all the other schools, the $100 million contract - if there was a bonding requirement that if a contractor is to challenge the decision, they have to put up ten percent of the value of the contract, if they win they get their money back, if they lose, they lose the bond," he shared.

He said requiring bonding would compensate the government for any costs incurred from delays. On Wednesday Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio said delays with the Simon Sanchez project have likely increased the project's cost significantly.