Marines staging urban assault training next week

Do not be alarmed if you see increased military activity by the United States Marine Corps later this month, as Guam will host a Realistic Urban Training Exercise (RUTEX) beginning next week. It's been happening since the 1990's, but residents still get caught by surprise when they see Marines scaling walls and raiding buildings in densely populated urban areas.

Office of Civil Defense administrator Charles Esteves said, "If people are not informed about this event and they see a helicopter and people fast roping down into Adelup, they generally tend to call 911 or call the police because they don't know what's going on." However officer in charge of the Expeditionary Operations Training Group Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Halpin said that's what people can expect to see during the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's RUTEX happening next week.

"You may see a little bit of an increase in military activity as far as aircraft and military vehicles some military vehicles going around," he said.

The most noticeable parts of the exercise will take place on January 30 and February 2, when operations are conducted at the Tanguissan Power Plant and Governor's Complex at Adelup. The exercise will not use live fire or interrupt power plant operations, however additional noise is to be expected. "With rotary aircraft flying in and around the governor's complex, that will make some noise - but it will be after hours, after normal business hours and it won't be late into the night," said Halpin.

Guam Police Department Major Manny Chong said officers will assist by securing the exercise areas to ensure civilians don't get caught in the crossfire. "I understand there's people that are going to watch what's going on, just as long as you're outside our boundaries we'll let you watch, just make sure you're not parked on the roadway," he said.

The exercise aims to improve coordination with local law enforcement agencies and is in preparation for the unit's deployment to Asia-Pacific later this year. "The 31st MEU in particular travels throughout Asia-Pacific and basically it's a rapid reaction to crisis, and crisis can come in the form of either hostilities or humanitarian assistance," Halpin concluded.

The exercise takes place from January 23 to February 4.