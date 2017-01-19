Port Authority will appeal ruling on YTK issue

Despite a superior court ruling last month upholding a multimillion dollar arbitration decision, the Port Authority has decided it will continue to fight it. In a special meeting, the Port Board approved a motion to appeal to the Supreme Court the now $15 million award to YTK Corporation, the long-time lease-holder of a key wharf area that the Port hopes to develop.

At issue has been a development and lease agreement between the port and YTK for the valuable hotel wharf signed more than 15 years ago. YTK has never been able to develop the facility and in ensuing years has been battling with the port over execution of the contract and its value. The dispute wound up in arbitration, and a three-member panel determined the value of the contract was $14 million, a decision later upheld by Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola.

But in his appeal, Port legal counsel Mike Philips says he will ask, among other things, that the court address a Sukola ruling that the original agreement was illegal. He will argue again that the lease term should have been for five years, not nine consecutive five year terms or 45 years as signed with YTK.

"The supreme court for whatever reason didn't touch that. They let it stand and said, 'Well, let it go before the arbitrators.' That's what happened. We believe that at the very least that one issue needs to be resolved by the supreme court," he explained.

But in a letter to board members YTK representative Jay Lather states that the Supreme Court has already held that the lease was valid, and that's why it sent it to arbitration in the first place. He questions why the high court would now change its mind. Lather further points out that the company had attempted several times to negotiate a settlement, at one point for, "Pennies on the dollar, but the port declined." Lather blames port management and counsel for what he calls mishandling the hotel wharf issue for years.

Philips now says it would be wrong not to challenge the award, because he believes it could impact all arbitration proceedings in the future. "It's hardly a resolution when somebody's claiming $600,000 in damages and over a year or two ends up in an arbitration award of approximately $14 million. That's not a resolution, that's a windfall. I believe the supreme court will likely work through that, and whichever way they go, I think they will explain in a pretty detailed manner why this works," he stated.

Philips estimates the issue could be wrapped up within a year, but Lather had urged the port not pay any more money in legal fees and interest for legal advice he says has already been held wrong by the arbitrators and the courts.