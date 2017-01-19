Senators want to leverage bond over fuel tax

As we first shared Wednesday, the Department of Public Works is proposing an increase in the liquid fuel tax to help pay for the repair of several of Guam's roads. But senators have come out against this proposal and instead are pushing for their own alternative, including a $50 million bond.

DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero says his goal is to fix Guam's roads and at this point, he'll consider any solution. "I've expressed DPW is interested in repairing roads and taking care not just our primary roads but secondary and tertiary roads," he shared with KUAM News. "We need to do that and we need to do a better job in doing that so we need the resources." On Wednesday Leon Guerrero told KUAM, one way to fund road repairs would be through a possible increase in the liquid fuel tax.

But Speaker BJ Cruz says he'll slam the brakes on any increase, even if it's just by a few cents. "I'm really concerned because the ones that are the affected the most are the people who have to drive from Inarajan to Agana to go to work every day," he stated. A staunch opponent of borrowing, Cruz announced he's considering another alternative: a $50 million bond borrowing bill to go to village road projects paid through the Guam Highway Fund.

He explained, "I wanted to have my colleagues understand that if anybody was thinking about doing any borrowing that it had better been for capital improvement projects. We had written it into the rules that the only thing that we would consider borrowing would be for capital improvement projects, so I thought I'd say like this, this is something we could possibly get behind."

Meanwhile, Senator Tommy Morrison says his Bill 7 is "compatible" with Cruz's bond borrowing proposal. Reintroduced this month, his Bill 7 would set aside $2 million from the General Fund every year to fund road repair projects. "It also allows for leveraging, or some kind of financial flexibility to leverage on that $2 million if necessary to allow to address these roadways quicker," he said.

The projects would be based on the Guam Village Streets Master Plan proposed years ago estimated to cost between $500 million and $1 billion. Morrison says these recent funding alternatives would help chip away at those costs.

As for any increase to the liquid fuel tax, Morrison says the idea has been discussed previously with DPW but he's asking that proposal instead be reconsidered, noting, "Some folks don't know exactly what goes into it, but even if its two cents or three or five cents, dependent on where you're at that can have an impact on any family."

As for these proposed solutions, DPW's Leon Guerrero believes both can work adding he's grateful for any help. He said, "They're the step in the right direction; again, we need an injection and we also need something's that sustainable."

Before Cruz even introduces his bond-borrowing bill, he'll be holding a roundtable with stakeholders to get their input. The roundtable is set for Wednesday, February 1 at 2pm at the Guam Legislature.

In response to the $50 million bond borrowing proposal, Adelup says they're willing to work with Speaker Cruz. Governor Eddie Calvo's director of communications Oyaol Ngirairikl says, "It's nice that Cruz is looking at supporting DPW's road program, but Adelup has actually included the last few budgets money to help with village roads.

Unfortunately, she says Cruz's office of finance and budget has taken that money out, most recently in Fiscal Year 2016. She adds, "So seeing that's he's interested and he's actually helping elevate the discussion to improve Guam's roads is something we're pleased with look forward to working with him." With next month's roundtable on the proposal, Adelup says the administration will come to the table.

Committee on transportation chairman Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. meanwhile, is pledging his support to Cruz's bond borrowing proposal. Aguon says Cruz is presenting a "viable opportunity for residents to directly benefit from road repairs made within their neighborhoods." As for Senator Morrison's reintroduction of Bill 7, Aguon says the committee believes that the bond's significant one-time investment into road repairs will increase the overall value and impact of a $2 million annual roadway maintenance funding mechanism.

Aguon says while he fully supports road repairs, he's also committed to fiscal responsibility and notes a recent list of road repair priorities was provided to DPW by the mayors with total costs estimated at just under $15 million.