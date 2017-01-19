DOD denies deploying Agent Orange on Guam in 60s-70s

Despite veterans like Leroy Foster who admitted to spraying Agent Orange while serving at Andersen Air Force Base between the 1960's and 70's, the Department of Defense in a meeting with Madeleine Bordallo today denies that the herbicide was used on, stored or transshipped through Guam during the Vietnam War.

Foster on the other hand says he suffers from multiple illnesses as a result of the exposure to agent orange in Guam. The Congresswoman plans to review the DOD's records that support their claims and says she will continue to engage with them and local stakeholders so that "we have all the facts on this issue".