January is devoted to ending human trafficking

It's a crime hidden in plain sight. In observance of January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the public is encouraged to get informed on the red flags. U.S. Attorney Alicia Limtiaco and Guam and Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence's Taylor Amdal-Barela are some of the members of the Guam Human Trafficking Task Force.

Limtiaco said, "Because we are here in our remote locations, in our islands, some of these campaigns and these initiatives that have already been established that focus in on certain industries, such as airlines and our visitor travel industry, have been able to identify some of the red flags when it comes to trafficking."

And Amdal-Barela added, "They could be the young girl working at the nail salon or it could be a construction worker. So these are people who may appear to be totally normal members of society but they may be victims of human trafficking."

Throughout the month there will public service announcements as well as outreach events. A proclamation signing and resolution presentation are also set for Friday at 11:45am at the U.S. Attorney's Office.