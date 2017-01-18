Calvo in mainland meeting with bond rating agencies

Governor Eddie Calvo and members of his fiscal team were in San Francisco this week meeting with rating agencies. The meetings are part of an investor outreach following last month's ratings downgrade of GovGuam's outstanding Business Privilege Tax Bonds by Fitch Ratings from an A- to BB.

GEDA Administrator Jay Rojas says the team met with Standard and Poors to discuss the strength of Guam's economy and further affirm that PROMESA does not impact Guam. PROMESA is the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economics Stability Act enacted to help Puerto Rico's financial problems.

Meanwhile prior to the San Francisco meeting, Rojas also engaged with other high issue investors in New York and New Jersey who have invested in other Guam bonds in the past.