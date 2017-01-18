Frances Quinata to submit global plea for multiple crimes - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Frances Quinata to submit global plea for multiple crimes

Posted: Updated:

Convicted scammer Frances Quinata is anticipated to enter a global plea for all her crimes. Late last year, a superior court jury found her guilty of multiple counts of theft.

During trial, victims testified they entrusted Quinata to find them bargains on roundtrip airline tickets, but instead she left them stranded.

Although she was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, parties asked for more time to consolidate her cases, including one involving the issuance of dishonored checks. The victim in that case is a 69-year-old woman.

Quinata's continued sentencing is set for January 26.

    •   
