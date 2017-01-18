Denille Calvo sentenced to one day in prison - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Denille Calvo sentenced to one day in prison

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood calls it "creative sentencing".  Denille Calvo was ordered to serve one-day imprisonment followed by one month of supervised release. Because Calvo can pay the over $16,000 restitution in full by next week,  her attorney can motion to terminate her supervised release early.

Calvo previously pled guilty to Information to Theft of Government property. She is one of many who are charged locally for defrauding the Guard Recruiting Assistance Program (GRAP). Calvo's case may result in further charges of other National Guard members, one of whom was her supervisor who she alleges intimidated and sexually harassed her and others and forced her to commit the crime.

The U.S. Attorney's Office assured the court they continue to investigate his case.

