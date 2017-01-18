Motion filed in case surrounding Brian Cruz's death

Defendants Jaycee White and Alfredo Castro appeared in court on Thursday morning. According to White's attorney Randy Cunliffe, they've filed a motion to sever. The government has until January 26th to respond. White and Castro along with Richard Ragadio were charged in the death of Brian Cruz who died from a severe head injury after a night out drinking with the group of men.

Ragadio already entered a plea agreement and faces no jail time in exchange for his cooperation.

A further proceedings hearing is scheduled for February 23.