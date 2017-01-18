Hansen Helicopter Company forced to shut down

The Hansen Helicopter Company claims it has been forced to shut down after a search and seizure operation by the US Attorney's Office.

The company has filed a motion in federal court seeking the return of aircraft registration and airworthiness certificates that it states were taken in October of last year. Hansen claims it cannot legally operate without the documents. The company states several helicopters were also seized.

Hansen's motion asks the court to intervene in its effort to obtain information, and determine the reason behind the government's actions.

Its asking the court to order the return of its documents and property, "particularly in the absence of both any FAA enforcement action and any criminal prosecution."

According to an affidavit signed by Hansen's Guam manager Rufus Crowe, the government executed search warrants and seizures at company facilities in Guam and Georgia. The court filings do not specify the reason for the search and seizure.