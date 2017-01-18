Hansen Helicopter Company forced to shut down

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Hansen Helicopter Company claims it has been forced to shut down after a search and seizure operation by the US Attorney's Office.
The company has filed a motion in federal court seeking the return of aircraft registration and airworthiness certificates that it states were taken in October of last year. Hansen claims it cannot legally operate without the documents. The company states several helicopters were also seized.
Hansen's motion asks the court to intervene in its effort to obtain information, and determine the reason behind the government's actions.
Its asking the court to order the return of its documents and property, "particularly in the absence of both any FAA enforcement action and any criminal prosecution."
According to an affidavit signed by Hansen's Guam manager Rufus Crowe, the government executed search warrants and seizures at company facilities in Guam and Georgia. The court filings do not specify the reason for the search and seizure.
Congratulations to the winners from today's Liberation Day Parade Float Competition: Barrigada is Best Village Float, the Port Authority of Guam for GovGuam & TaTuHa Inc. for Community!More >>
Congratulations to the winners from today's Liberation Day Parade Float Competition: Barrigada is Best Village Float, the Port Authority of Guam for GovGuam & TaTuHa Inc. for Community!More >>
Tonight's fireworks show will go on tonight as planned at 9pm. Before sunrise today, hundreds of parade goers camped along the parade route received an alarming wakeup call - the sound of booming fireworks.More >>
Tonight's fireworks show will go on tonight as planned at 9pm. Before sunrise today, hundreds of parade goers camped along the parade route received an alarming wakeup call - the sound of booming fireworks.More >>
Three more clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam today.More >>
Three more clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam today.More >>
As part of the events to commemorate the island 73rd Liberation, a special memorial mass was held on big navy at the Sumay Cemetery. Prior to World War II, Sumay was a thriving fishing community and commercial hub for ships. It was known as the "Pearl of the Island".More >>
As part of the events to commemorate the island 73rd Liberation, a special memorial mass was held on big navy at the Sumay Cemetery. Prior to World War II, Sumay was a thriving fishing community and commercial hub for ships. It was known as the "Pearl of the Island".More >>
The Guam Power Authority is getting ready to sign two huge deals that will add 120 megawatts of utility-scale renewable energy to the grid. GPA is seeking CCU approval of a power pool agreement with KEPCO for two 30-megawatt solar plants.More >>
The Guam Power Authority is getting ready to sign two huge deals that will add 120 megawatts of utility-scale renewable energy to the grid. GPA is seeking CCU approval of a power pool agreement with KEPCO for two 30-megawatt solar plants.More >>
A former village mayor accused of exposing himself to a female community service worker and asking if she did massages is set to go trial this October.More >>
A former village mayor accused of exposing himself to a female community service worker and asking if she did massages is set to go trial this October.More >>
Guam police are looking into an early morning home invasion out of Yigo. Police say it happened early today in the Zero Down area of the northern village.More >>
Guam police are looking into an early morning home invasion out of Yigo. Police say it happened early today in the Zero Down area of the northern village.More >>