Legislature staffers finally get their money

Senators and employees of the 34th Guam Legislature were paid for the first time since the new term started. The legislature's executive director, Jermaine Alerta, confirms all employees should have been paid today for work performed from January 2-6.

Last week, KUAM News received several concerns from staffers who had not been paid on the regular government payday week. The legislature's chief financial officer had stated the 34th Guam Legislature started in the middle of a pay period and the process was normal due to the transition period.

Senators and staffers are expected to get paid again next week, but for a full pay period.