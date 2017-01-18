AG attends education board meeting

Attorney general Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson met with members of the Guam Education Board at a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the ongoing $7 million lawsuit filed superintendent Jon Fernandez against the board and six of its members. Deputy attorney general Kenneth Orcutt was also in attendance, who said, "It is important to go into executive session in this pending litigation in order to allow candid discussion and advice between the board as client and the Office of Attorney General."

After an hour in executive session, the board concluded the meeting with board chair Peter Alecxis Ada noting they could not comment to the media until the litigation is resolved. However earlier this month, Ada did say new members would begin reviewing the internal investigation report that led to Fernandez's firing in order to reconsider the issue.