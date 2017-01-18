Dozens pick up applications for medicinal marijuana

It's been years in the works and today the Department of Public Health and Social Services started rolling out the Medicinal Marijuana Program. Director James Gillan says they began accepting applications for medical cannabis licenses at Public Health in Mangilao.

Today he says more than 40 people picked up applications. "I would say for patients, if you get a registry card, you get a doctor to write the certification, don't go out on the street to buy marijuana, you still have to wait until the legal medical product is available," said Gillan. "There's some people who can strew the law to say the definition of medicinal marijuana doesn't say where it comes from.

"I beg to differ - it does say it comes from an approved certified permitted dispensary."

Gillan says while only a handful picked up applications for patient registry cards, a majority of the applicants were for cultivation licenses. There are three types of cultivation licenses that have registration fees ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. Several of the applications require certain documents such as a physician verification, police and court clearance and land verification.

You can pick up an application at the Chief Public Health Office Room 225 on the 2nd Floor of DPHSS in Mangilao.