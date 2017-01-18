GPD enlists other agencies to look into Charfauros case

The Guam Police Department has identified a team of investigators from other agencies to look into a case involving one of GPD's most-senior ranking officers, Colonel Mark Charfauros, and his conduct at an incident on Christmas Eve.

Chief of Police Joseph Cruz said, "We put an external group of investigators from the Department of Corrections, from the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, and the Guam Fire Department, all of which are internal investigators for those respective agencies, to work as a team to investigate the alleged incidents, the alleged incidents, against Colonel Charfauros."

Lieutenant Jeff Limo from DOC, Lieutenant David Taitano from Guam Customs, and Art Stanley from GFD have 60 days to complete their investigation while Charfauros remains on administrative leave. Charfauros interviewed with KUAM Radio on Jess Lujan's program on Isla63-AM in support of his conduct that night stating the responding officers were conducting illegal searches of homes without probable cause.

According to GPD, police were responding to a report of loud explosions, potentially even fireworks.