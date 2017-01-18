Building a more prepared Guam

Teachers are learning to build a more resilient island through both disaster preparedness and protection of the environment. Educators are learning how to connect disaster preparedness with the environment and community resilience at the 2017 Youth Preparedness Summit taking place at the Guam Community College this week.

School program consultant Elouise Sanchez said the summit is geared toward Department of Education teachers, who are learning to apply these concepts both in and out of the classroom. "What they'll be able to be involved in tomorrow is going on a field trip to take a look at the different parts of the island, what it is we need to be watchful of if we want to protect the farmlands and those things from fire, and what they need to do, so having them go out there allows them to see the real life experience that they need to bring back to the classroom to integrate into their curriculum," she told KUAM News.

Part of the training focuses on how environmental hazards don't only impact communities, but also the island's ecosystem. For example excessive grassfires can lead to increased erosion and river runoff, and in turn, greater pollution in the oceans.

Gen Tamura, a preparedness analyst from FEMA Region IX, was today's keynote speaker. "Disasters that Guam has experienced are typhoons, earthquakes, tsunamis, but the most frequent one is flooding, so rains like today would cause flash flooding, lots of impact to lower communities and things like that," she said.

In addition to disaster preparedness and environmental considerations, educators are also learning about service learning opportunities and how to connect students with opportunities in the community.

The summit ends this Friday.