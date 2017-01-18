Womens' march Friday starts at Chamorro Village

This Friday, Guam will join in a worldwide movement to stand in solidarity with the women's march in our nation's capital. The event is called Fanoghe Famalao'an and according event participant Shannon Siguenza, it will focus on addressing social and civil issues affecting our community.

"The event itself it encourages all marginalized groups to step up and make a statement - that you know what's going on, you're there to support, it's a groups of women around the nation and around the world that are basically saying these are the things we stand up for from the LGBT community to general civil rights, violence against women, family , people even the police brutality that happens across the nation and other parts of the world," she explained.

More than 370 sister marches including Guam have been planned so far to coincide with President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The march is this Friday from 5pm to 6:30pm starting at Chamorro Village's playground side to the Women of the Islands - Three Generations Monument next to Alupang Beach Tower.