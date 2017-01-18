Tenorio, DOE's Sanchez lead tour of Simon Sanchez High School

As students and faculty begin to lose hope for a renovated campus, political leaders took yet another tour of the Home of the Sharks on Wednesday morning - just as the department announced students may face double-session next year because of faulty facilities.

Three years and counting since legislation aimed at helping Simon Sanchez High School students have turned up lukewarm results. Today yet another tour gave public officials a firsthand glimpse of issues - flooding classrooms, sinking floor boards and falling tiles - that students continue to face on a daily basis. The tour was led by Senator Joe San Agustin.

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio said, "The Simon Sanchez community needs and deserves a new facility." However, procurement issues have delayed the project, and without resolution, conditions at the school continue to worsen.

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio & DOE's Joe Sanchez led a tour of Simon Sanchez High School this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Tqcv5x9Apw — KUAM News (@kuamnews) January 18, 2017

Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said because Simon Sanchez needs to shut down ten temporary classrooms, double-session is now being considered for next school year. "So the idea is to look at where we can temporarily house the freshman academy that's coming in," he explained. "One option is to have a double-session here on campus where we split the day, where the upper classmen go to school in the morning and the freshmen class goes to school in the afternoon, or possibly housing the freshman academy at a different site at a different school, and they'll be attending a different school at the upcoming school years."

Sanchez plans to discuss this possibility with staff, 8th grade students and their parents, all of whom could be affected. In the meantime, Lieutenant Governor Tenorio wants to put all the options on the table, noting, "I want a quote for renovation, I want a quote for new construction, so we can look at all the options. At the very least, we deserve that."

Meanwhile, work to put out another solicitation for the project is ongoing. With the request for proposal expected to be issued in the next two weeks, stakeholders are hopeful that groundbreaking will happen as soon as this summer.