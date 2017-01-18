DPW suggests increasing price for gas

It may be a new year, but several of Guam's roads remain the same and in need of serious repair. In order to help pay for these road improvements, the Department of Public Works is proposing an increase in gas prices.

"There are a lot of serious roads on the island that need repair," admitted Glenn Leon Guerrero. Part of the solution, says DPW's director, is working with the island's mayors to help assess what roads in each village are in need of the most repair. According to Leon Guerrero, he is waiting for the mayors to submit a list of the top three roads in their village. "And what we've typically done is take their roads they've given us and then we go and make an assessment - the last assessment we did two years ago it would have cost us about $16 million, so depending what roads they give us to repair or to fix, we'll figure that out," he added.

He admits fixing roads doesn't necessary come cheap and he's working with the Governor's Office on several solutions. "And I heard the governor was interested in seeing what we can do and package all that and maybe get a $20 million bond or something to see what we can do to get the roads fixed for each villages," he said.

Aside from borrowing, Leon Guerrero is also proposing something more "sustainable", as he added, "I'm suggesting that we do, increase the liquidated fuel tax by five or $0.10 per gallon, and that just stays within road repair; for secondary, tertiary or even routed roads we need to do maintenance on, so that amounts to somewhere anywhere between $2 million to $3 million a year allows me to do repair work around the island."

Leon Guerrero says every time you purchase a gallon of gas to fill up your car, $0.15 goes to the Territorial Highway Fund. The funds from the liquidated fuel tax is divvied up to different groups. It's only in early stages of developments, but Leon Guerrero hopes to move this forward. "I'm saying I want to improve the roads," he clarified. "And for me, to improve the roads, I need resources and this is a way to do this."

For now, DPW is already in the process of some other road improvements in the Dededo and Harmon areas. They announced the notice of intent to award the contractor for work along Macheche Avenue and Chalan Balako. Most recently they adopted a new assignment for Hamburger Road. "This basically is a band aid if you will until we actually get to it five or seven years out," he said.

Part of the work includes surface work and drainage maintenance. He says DPW will need to acquire property along the road first because most of the roadway belongs to private owners. DPW expects to issue out the bid for Hamburger Road project by January 24.