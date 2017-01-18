Staffer killed while on the job in manhole

Another tragic story starts the new year, as police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday.

62-year-old Renato Catacutan Fernando was found bleeding at the scene. It was Tuesday afternoon and he was tasked with working inside a manhole near the Nayon Restaurant at the Hafa Adai Exchange in Tamuning. According to police, Fernando was struck by a car just before 4pm. The driver, however, fled the scene. The suspect car is described as an older model 4-door Nissan Sentra, in beige or gold.

KUAM News visited the scene today and located the manhole just off the parking lot - along a fenceline adjacent to the parking lot of FHP in Tamuning.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. According to the island's chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Fernando died from a skull fracture. He also sustained cuts to the right side of his face - what Dr. Espinola says may indicate the victim hit the side of the manhole. Dr. Espinola reports no witnesses were at the scene at the time of the accident.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspect driver. GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos is appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed a car matching the suspect vehicle leaving the scene. If you have any information, you are urged to call 472-8911 and ask to speak to GPD's Highway Patrol Division. You can also call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP (4357).

KUAM News has confirmed the Fernando is an employee of Inland Builders Corporation, who provided this statement: "As the investigation of this tragedy is ongoing, Inland Builders is concentrating its efforts in cooperating with the various authorities. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the deceased family."