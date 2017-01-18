Remaining Dededo riot defendants take plea deals

They didn't leave their fate to a jury, after all. Although a jury was empanelled late Tuesday, the three remaining defendants charged for a riot that broke out at the Dededo Dome last year entered plea agreements on Wednesday.

Christian Medina, Jovin Santos and Liberty Concepcion each pleaded guilty to a single count of assault as a misdemeanor. Only Medina was sentenced today. He received a one-year suspended sentence.

A status hearing is set for March 13.